Canada forward Barrett Hayton questionable for world junior final

CBC.ca Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Arizona Coyotes rookie Barrett Hayton will be a game-time decision for Canada, which faces rival Russia in the gold-medal game at the world junior hockey championship at 1 p.m. ET. He left Saturday's semifinal against Finland with a suspected left arm injury.
