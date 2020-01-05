Global  

Minamino set for Liverpool debut in youthful Merseyside derby XI

Sunday, 5 January 2020
Takumi Minamino is set to make his Liverpool debut in Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Merseyside neighbours Everton after being named in a youthful starting XI. In the standout third-round tie of the day, Liverpool host their local rivals at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp has made the most of the opportunity to rest key players, […]

The post Minamino set for Liverpool debut in youthful Merseyside derby XI appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview 01:15

 A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

