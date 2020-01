Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Australia superstar Sam Kerr had a hand in two goals and prompted a Reading red card as her Chelsea debut ended in a 3-1 Women’s Super League victory. The 26-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea in November, having claimed the Golden Boot and been named MVP with Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL. Kerr […]



The post Sam Kerr inspires comeback win on Chelsea debut appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article