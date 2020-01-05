Reece James continues to impress for Chelsea under Frank Lampard. The post Watch: Reece James fools two Forest players with superb skill – PF appeared first on teamtalk.com.



Recent related videos from verified sources Can James Rodríguez Save Colombia's World Cup Dream? | From Russia With Love: Ep 4 James Rodriguez & Colombia's 2018 World Cup in Russia didn’t start well. But despite losing their first Group H match vs Japan, Colombian fans are still hopeful they can bounce back vs Senegal and.. Credit: Copa90 Duration: 08:14Published on November 7, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Video: Chelsea’s Reece James humiliates two Forest players with stunning skill

CaughtOffside 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this