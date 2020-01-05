Global  

Lucas Moura strikes to earn Tottenham cup replay at Middlesbrough

Team Talk Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Lucas Moura's fine header earned Tottenham a replay after a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup 3rd round on Sunday.

