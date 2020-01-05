Global  

Cricket: Glenn Phillips rides luck to 50 on test debut for Black Caps against Australia at SCG

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Cricket: Glenn Phillips rides luck to 50 on test debut for Black Caps against Australia at SCGA frantic last-minute call-up to the Black Caps, Glenn Phillips was eager to make the most of his unexpected opportunity. And his second opportunity. And his third. And, indeed, his fourth. Phillips' debut test innings was...
