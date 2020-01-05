Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Odenigbo active for Vikings vs. Saints in wild-card round

FOX Sports Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Odenigbo active for Vikings vs. Saints in wild-card roundOdenigbo active for Vikings vs. Saints in wild-card round
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vikings, Saints Fans Prep For Big Game At The Superdome [Video]Vikings, Saints Fans Prep For Big Game At The Superdome

We’re just hours away from the Vikings taking on the Saints in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Mike Max reports (2:18). WCCO Sunday Morning – Jan. 5, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:18Published

Saints prepare for playoffs vs. Vikings [Video]Saints prepare for playoffs vs. Vikings

With the NFL regular season officially in the books, the road doesn’t get any easier for the 13-3 New Orleans Saints, looking to get past the first round of the playoffs with a familiar playoff..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.