Cooper Manning visits with his "best friends" and "second best friends" in the Saints and Vikings ahead of their Wild Card round playoff clash.



Recent related news from verified sources Manning Hour: Cooper Manning visits with “best friend” Saints & Vikings Cooper Manning visits with his "best friends" and "second best friends" in the Saints and Vikings ahead of their Wild Card round playoff clash.

FOX Sports 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Rhoadiesdaddy RT @CSNews2019: Manning Hour: Cooper Manning visits with 'best friend' Saints & Vikings - National Football League News - https://t.co/E12F… 2 hours ago NFL News Manning Hour: Cooper Manning visits with 'best friend' Saints & Vikings - National Football League News -… https://t.co/RqgL1R31t8 2 hours ago Jennifer Pierson Man I’m such a Manning girl that I LIVE for the Cooper Manning Hour on the pre pre game show! 😍🤣 3 hours ago