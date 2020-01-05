Global  

Live: Masked men attack students, teachers at JNU campus, many hurt

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) today as masked miscreants attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. Stay with TOI for live updates
JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus [Video]JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus

Violence has broken out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital. Several teachers and students were allegedly attacked by masked men inside the campus.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published

Jamia clashes: 50 students released after detention for protesting CAA | OneIndia News [Video]Jamia clashes: 50 students released after detention for protesting CAA | OneIndia News

Shocking scenes unfolded on Delhi's Jamia Millia University campus on Sunday. While there are many versions and many videos, it is being largely reported that the police lobbed tear gas shells at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published


Watch: Miscreants attack people at JNU campus

The JNUSU president was beaten up by masked goons on the University campus. Students are alleging that ABVP goons have entered the campus, are beating up...
IndiaTimes

JNU: Indian students hurt in university violence

Police in Delhi are called to the JNU campus amid reports of masked men attacking students and staff.
BBC News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

