Bill Belichick stonewalls questions about Patriots' future

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The Patriots are facing an offseason uncertainty after falling to the Titans in the wild-card round, but Bill Belichick isn't ready to look ahead.
Bill Belichick Proud Of Patriots After AFC East-Clinching Win Over Bills [Video]Bill Belichick Proud Of Patriots After AFC East-Clinching Win Over Bills

Bill Belichick shared how proud he was of his team's effort and performance in their 24-17 win over the Bills.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:56Published

Bill Belichick Expecting Playoff Urgency In Patriots-Bills [Video]Bill Belichick Expecting Playoff Urgency In Patriots-Bills

The Patriots and Bills are playing a meaningful game in December for the first time in.... a long, long time.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:28Published


Belichick: Not time to talk Brady's future with Pats

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick acknowledged Sunday morning that Tom Brady is "an iconic figure in this organization", but said now isn't the time to address...
ESPN

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick explains why Tom Brady has always been ‘special’

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick explains why Tom Brady has always been ‘special’Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and nine finals over the last 20 years
Daily Star


JEFFREYLKLUMP

Jeffrey L. Klump Bill Belichick stonewalls questions about Patriots' future https://t.co/6henSsaq9z https://t.co/Eb4c6GeVnj 6 minutes ago

bakagi

Brett Akagi Bill Belichick stonewalls questions about Patriots' future https://t.co/Sz7ZddJGaV via @usatoday 9 minutes ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Bill Belichick stonewalls questions about Patriots’ future https://t.co/ya5dVG3laj https://t.co/bR2ifQEj6x 42 minutes ago

NealHartsell

Neal Hartsell Why ask #Belichick? He’s not the owner. Robert Kraft is. Oh wait, he’s busy at a massage parlor in FL. Bill Belich… https://t.co/7FZMfGFfiz 42 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Bill Belichick stonewalls questions about Patriots' future https://t.co/7QcpHRZa7r https://t.co/3Rpxq7Cd3i 50 minutes ago

