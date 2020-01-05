Manning Hour: Cooper Manning visits with “best friend” Saints & Vikings Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Cooper Manning visits with his "best friends" and "second best friends" in the Saints and Vikings ahead of their Wild Card round playoff clash. Cooper Manning visits with his "best friends" and "second best friends" in the Saints and Vikings ahead of their Wild Card round playoff clash. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this