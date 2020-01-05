FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool puts them ahead against Everton

okem FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton https://t.co/DPuV5G2upu 7 minutes ago Kennith D. Rennie FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton https://t.co/2Uw7bt2JvW 7 minutes ago Vicky Dave RT @sportbible: First senior goal ✅ First Merseyside derby ✅ Liverpool-born midfielder Curtis Jones, 18, has just knocked Everton out of t… 35 minutes ago Vilnis Strazdins FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton https://t.co/PwZNtU4szk via… https://t.co/BtCsCkxlmw 40 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) BREAKING NEWS: FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton https://t.co/BG4IYHoDB1 47 minutes ago Sortiwa FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton Liverpool youngster Curtis Jo… https://t.co/d4lQjM5ClG 58 minutes ago FWP Liverpool NEWS: FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/m1mPpjdJI6 1 hour ago くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton https://t.co/0ZxHhRmvga 1 hour ago