Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool puts them ahead against Everton

BBC Sport Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones scores a sublime goal to put Liverpool 1-0 up in the Merseyside derby in the third round of the FA Cup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview 01:15

 A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk [Video]Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League as “not relevant” after his side maintained their relentless march towards the title with a 4-0 thrashing of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Liverpool: A look back at 2019 [Video]Liverpool: A look back at 2019

Review of Liverpool Football Club 2018/2019. The club won the Champions League, Super Cup and the Club World Cup with manager Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones scores a sublime goal to give Liverpool a 1-0 win in the Merseyside derby in the third round of the FA Cup.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependenttalkSPORTBBC SportSoccerNews.comThe Sport Review

Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Jones stunner sees young Reds past rivals

Curtis Jones netted an outstanding first senior goal to carry a youthful Liverpool side to an impressive 1-0 Merseyside derby victory over Everton in the third...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC SportBBC NewsNews24IndependenttalkSPORT

Tweets about this

okembrolek

okem FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton https://t.co/DPuV5G2upu 7 minutes ago

KennithDRennie

Kennith D. Rennie FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton https://t.co/2Uw7bt2JvW 7 minutes ago

VickyDave02

Vicky Dave RT @sportbible: First senior goal ✅ First Merseyside derby ✅ Liverpool-born midfielder Curtis Jones, 18, has just knocked Everton out of t… 35 minutes ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton https://t.co/PwZNtU4szk via… https://t.co/BtCsCkxlmw 40 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) BREAKING NEWS: FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton https://t.co/BG4IYHoDB1 47 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton Liverpool youngster Curtis Jo… https://t.co/d4lQjM5ClG 58 minutes ago

FWPLiverpool

FWP Liverpool NEWS: FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/m1mPpjdJI6 1 hour ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' FA Cup: Curtis Jones' stunning first goal for Liverpool gives them win over Everton https://t.co/0ZxHhRmvga 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.