Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NBA: Vince Carter becomes first player to play in four different decades

BBC Sport Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Atlanta Hawks star Vince Carter becomes first NBA player to play four decades.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Vince Carter becomes first player in NBA history to play in four different decades

Vince Carter's longevity hit a new peak on Saturday against the Pacers
CBS Sports Also reported by •ESPN

Tweets about this

JumpXav

Andy Siddall Ph.D. RT @DrLeeTaylor: NBA: Vince Carter becomes first player to play in four different decades https://t.co/37GvgKzOAV 2 minutes ago

Lael824

wax payne 🍯 RT @Ballislife: 4 Decades Of Vinsanity! 02.05.99: Vince Carter plays his first NBA game. 01.04.20: Vince Carter becomes first player in… 3 minutes ago

armold_s

arnoldS RT @NBA: Vince Carter checks in to a standing ovation as he becomes the first player in @NBAHistory to play in four decades. https://t.co/x… 4 minutes ago

NESbot_OT

NESbot Etc Vince Carter becomes the first player in NBA history to play across 4 different decades. https://t.co/BdLXi4OVxq 10 minutes ago

graballnew

GraballNews NBA: Vince Carter becomes first player to play in four different decades https://t.co/wD9OATvk2H https://t.co/pQINgONAxR 11 minutes ago

adebayoOFemi

Adebayo O Vince Carter becomes first player to play in four different decades https://t.co/GyrW5ZoMrE 14 minutes ago

cv__dee

Dee Gomes Vince Carter becomes first NBA player to appear in four decades https://t.co/ZSb7eUO0C6 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.