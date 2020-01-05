Global  

Hobart Hurricanes pip Perth Scorchers by 8 runs in BBL

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Perth [Australia], Jan 5 (ANI): Hobart Hurricanes eked out a narrow eight-run win over Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Perth Stadium here on Sunday.
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SCO vs HUR today in BBL 2019-20

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, SCO Dream11...
DNA

D'Arcy Short smashes first century of ninth season of BBL

Perth [Australia], Jan 5 (ANI): Hobart Hurricanes' batsmen D'Arcy Short smashed the first century of the ninth season of Big Bash League (BBL) here on Sunday.
Sify

dilkajano1

Dilkajano RT @cricketcomau: A touch of class there from McDermott! Live coverage: https://t.co/U5QwcnxfeW #BBL09 https://t.co/z4H2bMrc2Y 10 minutes ago

imsharatbhatt

Sharat Chandra Bhatt 🇮🇳 RT @BBL: No surprises with tonight's @KFCAustralia Player of the Match! Enjoy D'Arcy Short's work right here: https://t.co/WAV3nV5ANv #BBL… 2 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Hobart Hurricanes pip Perth Scorchers by 8 runs in BBL https://t.co/PlSkUVZuvO 2 hours ago

IPLCLUB

IPL Club In Perth, back Mitchell Marsh to lead your side: Our fantasy league suggestions for the game between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes 2 hours ago

4k_gameplay

4K Gameplay D'Arcy Short Scored 103(70). Perth scorchers vs Hobart hurricanes Highl... https://t.co/9iCecTNKg5 via @YouTube 3 hours ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @ESPNcricinfo: D'Arcy Short's 💯 - the first of this Big Bash season - leads Hobart Hurricanes past Perth Scorchers and up the table htt… 3 hours ago

myselfaditya10

ADITYA VIKRAM MISHRA 🇮🇳 RT @cricketcomau: What a way to bring up your second @BBL ton! Enjoy the highlights from D'Arcy Short's hundred in Perth #BBL09 https://t.… 4 hours ago

Cricketshare

Cricket share Short century gives Hurricanes big win in Perth - https://t.co/7KseuvqIKU https://t.co/sVDNzrN6ac 4 hours ago

