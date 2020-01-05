Hobart Hurricanes pip Perth Scorchers by 8 runs in BBL

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, SCO Dream11...

D'Arcy Short smashes first century of ninth season of BBL Perth [Australia], Jan 5 (ANI): Hobart Hurricanes' batsmen D'Arcy Short smashed the first century of the ninth season of Big Bash League (BBL) here on Sunday.

Sify 5 hours ago



