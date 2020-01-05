Lampard expects more after ´nice step forward´ for Hudson-Odoi

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Callum Hudson-Odoi took a significant step forward in Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest, but Frank Lampard has no doubt there is more to come. Chelsea beat Championship side Forest 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Hudson-Odoi opening the scoring before Ross Barkley also found the back of the net. Lampard suggested in […]



