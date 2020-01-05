Global  

Mourinho admits Spurs have no Kane replacement

Sunday, 5 January 2020
Jose Mourinho said neither Lucas Moura nor Son Heung-Min are adequate replacements for injured striker Harry Kane after watching his Tottenham side draw 1-1 at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. Lucas scored a second-half header to level the match at the Riverside Stadium, where an Ashley Fletcher strike had put Middlesbrough ahead in a game […]

The post Mourinho admits Spurs have no Kane replacement appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Mourinho fears bad news on Kane injury, unsure of Eriksen's future

Mourinho fears bad news on Kane injury, unsure of Eriksen's future 01:18

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho anticipates bad news on Harry Kane's injury, while admitting he does not know Christian Eriksen's future.

