Mourinho admits Spurs have no Kane replacement

Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Jose Mourinho said neither Lucas Moura nor Son Heung-Min are adequate replacements for injured striker Harry Kane after watching his Tottenham side draw 1-1 at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. Lucas scored a second-half header to level the match at the Riverside Stadium, where an Ashley Fletcher strike had put Middlesbrough ahead in a game […]
Danny Ings continued his golden run of form as Southampton enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Tottenham, whose miserable afternoon was made worse by an injury to Harry Kane. Ings bagged his ninth goal in 10..
Tottenham striker Harry Kane was forced off injured during the 1-0 defeat against Southampton at St Mary's as Spurs fell six points behind London rivals Chelsea Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORT •BBC News