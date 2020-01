Before the New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota VIkings in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs, Drew Brees sat down with our Erin Andrews to discuss the Saints' season, his injury and recovery, last year's exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, and New Orleans' Super Bowl chances.



Recent related videos from verified sources Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas? The Vikings will look to slow the Saints' passing attack and get Dalvin Cook going when they head to New Orleans for Sunday's first NFC Wild-Card game. SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:48Published 2 days ago White Sox Sign Edwin Encarnación to One-Year, $12 Million Deal White Sox Sign Edwin Encarnación to One-Year, $12 Million Deal. The Chicago White Sox have reportedly signed Edwin Encarnación on for $11 million, with a possible bonus worth another $1 million. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:12Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Drew Brees reflects on his injury, the Saints’ season, and last year’s playoff exit Before the New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota VIkings in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs, Drew Brees sat down with our Erin Andrews to discuss the...

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



Five things to know about the Seahawks’ wild-card playoff opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles Here we go again. For the second year in a row, the Seahawks will head out on the road to open the playoffs against an NFC East opponent. Last year, it was a...

Seattle Times 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this