What Phillip Cocu had to say after Derby County's FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby County reaction | The Rams boss has had his say after his side upset Premier League outfit Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to secure a spot in round four. Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby County reaction | The Rams boss has had his say after his side upset Premier League outfit Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to secure a spot in round four. 👓 View full article

