Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cricket-Record-breaker Anderson loves the hard graft of test cricket

Reuters India Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
James Anderson says a couple of days of hard test cricket has reminded him why he is in love with the game after claiming an England record 28th five-wicket haul in the second test against South Africa on day three at Newlands on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News [Video]Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News

Love of a fan has no limits. Pintu Behera, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli from Berhampur, has inked 16 permanent tattoos of the Indian cricket team skipper, including his Jersey No. 18, on his body...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:59Published

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years [Video]Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to win first home Test series in 13 years

Pakistan celebrate their first Test victory on home soil, since the return of cricket's longest format to the country earlier this month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why the people of NSW have never fallen out of love with the SCG Test

Test cricket week is country week, and the Sydney Test is primarily, now, a social reunion.
The Age

Sydney Test: Labuschagne hits ton as Aus dominate Day 1

Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) Marnus Labuschagne, who was the lone batsman in 2019 to score over 1,000 runs in Test cricket, continued with his brilliant run at the...
Sify


Tweets about this

SiasatToday

SiasatToday PTI News (Record-breaker Anderson loves the hard graft of test cricket) has been published on PTI News -… https://t.co/BiZ8WRuQte 1 day ago

thisweekinnepal

ThisWeekInNepal (TWIN) RT @_nepnews: Record-breaker Anderson loves the hard graft of test cricket #Nepal #आजकोसमाचार https://t.co/lChy82xFbF 2 days ago

_nepnews

आजको समाचार Record-breaker Anderson loves the hard graft of test cricket #Nepal #आजकोसमाचार https://t.co/lChy82xFbF 2 days ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English MyRepublica: Record-breaker Anderson loves the hard graft of test cricket - https://t.co/h3tJKh1vsv 2 days ago

YahooCricket

Yahoo! Cricket Cricket: Record-breaker Anderson loves the hard graft of test cricket https://t.co/uupb6JwE6c #YahooCricket #JamesAnderson #EngvSA 2 days ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar RT @TOISportsNews: Record-breaker James Anderson loves the hard graft of Test cricket https://t.co/9vH3KO0OYp 2 days ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Cricket-Record-breaker Anderson loves the hard graft of test cricket https://t.co/cSTSXvEgLp 2 days ago

Cricket_Things

All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | Record-breaker Anderson praises batsmen as England turn screw https://t.co/16m8xsG8fq #cricketthingsSA 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.