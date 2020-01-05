Global  

Sri Lanka in India 2020 Scoreboard

Reuters India Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Jan 5 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st t20i between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday at Guwahati, India Match abandoned without a ball bowled ..................................... Umpire Anil Chaudhary Umpire Nitin Menon Video Chettithody Shamsuddin Match Referee David Boon
