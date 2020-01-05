Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Saints go up 10-3, with Taysom Hill making plays

Pro Football Talk Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SchultzWNSP

David Schultz #Saints come up with big defensive stand, holding #Vikings to FG. 10-6 #Saints, 2:54 to go 1H. See if Taysom Hill… https://t.co/2nGZaDEPiR 18 seconds ago

RobertFouquet

Robert F - (13-3) WHO DAT RT @Amie_Just: Actual quote from Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn to me last week on Taysom Hill: "I would love to have him back there.… 20 seconds ago

fantasysportsso

Fantasy Sports News Saints go up 10-3, with Taysom Hill making plays https://t.co/FTNDHDsN0S https://t.co/liIrp0X4oZ 25 seconds ago

cryptobhagwan

ELI SAVE OUR SOULS RT @RevDeuceWindham: Troy Aikman "I don't like any play with Drew Brees on the sideline" #Saints QB/TE/ST/etc. Taysom Hill throws a 50 yar… 31 seconds ago

yoeyoemah

Joe Maher Movie idea: It’s almost exactly Groundhogs Day, but it’s Joe Buck calling the same saints game until he makes Tayso… https://t.co/njKWvryBqi 2 minutes ago

Amie_Just

Amie Just Actual quote from Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn to me last week on Taysom Hill: "I would love to have him ba… https://t.co/rw3rhaTlRt 2 minutes ago

Zenith_Priest

|| || || || || || || RT @TheFreshTake__: Taysom Hill setting the Saints up with his arm followed by an Alvin Kamara touchdown Saints - 10 Vikings - 3 Q2, 9:1… 2 minutes ago

ruralfoods

Rita Speight Looking for a guy with a good***for***and relationships! Call me Taysom Hill Vikings Saints MINvsNO Rhodes sk… https://t.co/wolTKbQ6Jr 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.