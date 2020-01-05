Ollie J Nothing worse than a derby Eve 🙄 Half the day worrying about Rashford and Martial going full pelt at Mendy with Bravo in the sticks 😂 #Mcfc 5 days ago Manchester United News 'Martial has nothing to be worrying about' - Lots of Man Utd fans discuss 'invisible' attacker… https://t.co/lHp2jOSuXw 6 days ago United News App Football Fancast: "Martial has nothing to be worrying about" - Lots of Man Utd fans discuss "invisible" attacker… https://t.co/wAlzjJcPn8 6 days ago liam bassett Not sure what everyone else is seeing greenwood has been all over the place he’s looked nowhere near like a first t… https://t.co/fvXuBC2fbj 1 week ago