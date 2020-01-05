Global  

Homegrown Jones decisive for Reds as debutant Minamino fades after early promise

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
All eyes were on Takumi Minamino. With Jurgen Klopp confirming most of his star players were to be rested for the visit of Everton, his new signing was to be thrust straight into the action in front of expectant Reds fans. Minamino’s ability and mentality had been plain to see at close quarters for Liverpool already […]

The post Homegrown Jones decisive for Reds as debutant Minamino fades after early promise appeared first on Soccer News.
