Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michigan vs. Michigan State score: Spartans, Cassius Winston make statement in rivalry win

CBS Sports Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Winston notched a new career-high as his Spartans made quick work of their rival, Michigan
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published < > Embed
News video: Around Town - MSU Basketball vs. U of M

Around Town - MSU Basketball vs. U of M 00:24

 Basketball fans you'll want to listen up. MSU plays U of M this Sunday. The matchup between the Spartans and Wolverines begins at 1:30 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. For tickets you can head to msuspartans.com.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Around Town - Michigan State vs. Western Michigan - 12/27/19 [Video]Around Town - Michigan State vs. Western Michigan - 12/27/19

It's East Lansing versus Kalamazoo as the MSU Spartans take on the Western Michigan Broncos this Sunday. The game starts at 8 PM at MSU's Breslin Center. Tickets begin at $20.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Student Book Store - 12/5/19 [Video]Student Book Store - 12/5/19

Student Book Store - 12/5/19

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Loyer scores 16 points, Michigan State rolls without Winston

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored a career-high 16 points in his start for Michigan State and the No. 14 Spartans shook off a slow start without...
Seattle Times

Winston-led No. 14 Michigan State tops No. 12 Michigan 87-69

Winston-led No. 14 Michigan State tops No. 12 Michigan 87-69Cassius Winston scored a career-high 32 points and Xavier Tillman had 20 to lead No. 14 Michigan State to an 87-69 victory over No. 12 Michigan
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Michigan vs. Michigan State score: Spartans, Cassius Winston make statement in rivalry win https://t.co/Xurudeqd7a #sports #feedly 9 minutes ago

TylerWi87349107

Tyler Wilson RT @SpartyFans: Spartans, Cassius Winston make statement in rivalry win https://t.co/DhOu9wTbej https://t.co/ZpFsuBU2oo 22 minutes ago

SpartyFans

Sparty Fans Spartans, Cassius Winston make statement in rivalry win https://t.co/DhOu9wTbej https://t.co/ZpFsuBU2oo 23 minutes ago

LSJNews

Lansing State Journal Cassius Winston scores career-high as Michigan State basketball beats Michigan, 87-69 https://t.co/Hxi6AVeRO3 33 minutes ago

freep

Detroit Free Press Michigan State basketball beats Michigan, 87-69: Game thread https://t.co/TlJqX3nBCn 52 minutes ago

LALATE

LALATE 🗑️ #LALATE 🗑️ #BREAKINGNEWS #12 #Michigan BADLY UPSET BY #14 #MichiganState 69-87 LIVE ⏩⏩ https://t.co/WD5GZj6igj… https://t.co/DICgGIjaeK 55 minutes ago

Servatius1

Ryan Servatius I like him as a coach and am looking forward to see what he does at Michigan. https://t.co/EiW1kEdodz 59 minutes ago

CBSSportsCBB

CBS Sports CBB Cassius Winston scored a new career-high and Michigan State rolled past Michigan on Sunday afternoon in East Lansin… https://t.co/BOMPfOf6OB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.