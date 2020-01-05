Global  

Barty to give Brisbane winnings to Australia bushfire victims

Japan Today Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
World number one Ash Barty will donate all her winnings from this week's Brisbane International to the Red Cross to help the victims of Australia's bushfire crisis. Barty…
News video: Bushfire victims criticize Australia PM

Bushfire victims criticize Australia PM 02:14

 On a media trip to fire devastated parts of Australia, Scott Morrison received heavy criticism from victims. Libby Hogan reports.

The Burnt Christmas Tree Helping Bushfire Victims [Video]The Burnt Christmas Tree Helping Bushfire Victims

A burnt Christmas tree sculpture in Sydney is serving as a poignant reminder of the damage caused by bushfires in Australia this year. Made from charred branches and household debris from the fires,..

Sport24.co.za | Barty to give Brisbane winnings to Australia bushfire victims

World number one Ash Barty will donate all her winnings from this week's Brisbane International to the Red Cross to help the victims of Australia's bushfire...
Aussie Barty donating Brisbane winnings to wildfire relief

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty was flying home across Australia following the Fed Cup final when she saw the early signs of devastation from the...
