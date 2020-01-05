Global  

Kyle Rudolph: Vikings proved ‘Kirk Cousins can’t win the big game’ narrative wrong

FOX Sports Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Kyle Rudolph: Vikings proved ‘Kirk Cousins can’t win the big game’ narrative wrongMoments after catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Saints, Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph said the team and Kirk Cousins proved the narrative that Cousins couldn't win a big game was fictional.
