North Dakota State drubs Northland College 97-43

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid, Cameron Hunter and Jaxon Knotek all scored 13 points to lead seven players in double figures and North Dakota State rolled to a 97-43 victory over Division III-member Northland College (Wis.) on Sunday. Tyson Ward scored 12 for the Bison (11-5), who shot 58% from the floor (36 of […]
