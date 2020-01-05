North Dakota State drubs Northland College 97-43

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid, Cameron Hunter and Jaxon Knotek all scored 13 points to lead seven players in double figures and North Dakota State rolled to a 97-43 victory over Division III-member Northland College (Wis.) on Sunday. Tyson Ward scored 12 for the Bison (11-5), who shot 58% from the floor (36 of […] 👓 View full article

