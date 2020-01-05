Global  

Alan Shearer blasts Carlo Ancelotti's 'embarrassing' Everton side after Liverpool defeat

Daily Star Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Alan Shearer blasts Carlo Ancelotti's 'embarrassing' Everton side after Liverpool defeatEverton went down to Liverpool at Anfield as Curtis Jones scored a memorable first goal, but the Toffees will rue their missed opportunity
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Ancelotti: Liverpool XI didn't affect us

Ancelotti: Liverpool XI didn't affect us 00:44

 Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says Liverpool fielding a severely weakened side 'didn't affect' his team in their FA Cup third-round defeat on Sunday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game [Video]Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after his side beat Everton in the FA cup third round. He took a calculated gamble by giving the majority of his first-team stars the day..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview [Video]Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Everton must be perfect to win at Anfield - Ancelotti

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says his side's "game has to be complete" if they are to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the FA Cup on Sunday.
BBC News Also reported by •SoccerNews.comSify

Pep Guardiola backs Carlo Ancelotti to be successful at Everton as Italian boss hails Man City counterpart a ‘genius’

Pep Guardiola believes Everton are destined for success under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti. The Premier League champions host Ancelotti’s new side at the...
talkSPORT

