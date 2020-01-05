Global  

Linas-Montlhery 0-6 Paris Saint-Germain: Cavani, Sarabia braces leads PSG to easy win

Paris Saint-Germain eased into the last 32 of the Coupe de France thanks to a 6-0 thrashing of sixth-tier side Linas-Montlhery, with Edinson Cavani and Pablo Sarabia scoring two apiece.   Thomas Tuchel rested many of his star players, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi, but victory was never in doubt and they secured […]

