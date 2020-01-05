Linas-Montlhery 0-6 Paris Saint-Germain: Cavani, Sarabia braces leads PSG to easy win

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Paris Saint-Germain eased into the last 32 of the Coupe de France thanks to a 6-0 thrashing of sixth-tier side Linas-Montlhery, with Edinson Cavani and Pablo Sarabia scoring two apiece. Thomas Tuchel rested many of his star players, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi, but victory was never in doubt and they secured […]



