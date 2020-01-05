Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

BBC pundits deliver verdict on Michael Oliver, VAR and Luka Milivojevic's red card vs Derby

Football.london Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
BBC pundits deliver verdict on Michael Oliver, VAR and Luka Milivojevic's red card vs DerbyThe Crystal Palace captain was sent off in the FA Cup third round tie against Derby County after referee Michael Oliver made use of the pitchside monitor to review the incident
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Hodgson: Red card was a harsh decision

Hodgson: Red card was a harsh decision 01:55

 Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says Luka Milivojevic's red card was a harsh decision and a key moment in the FA Cup fourth round loss to Derby.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'It wasn't sarcastic' Pep Guardiola on VAR and Michael Oliver after crucial loss to Liverpool [Video]"It wasn't sarcastic" Pep Guardiola on VAR and Michael Oliver after crucial loss to Liverpool

Manchester City manger Pep Guardiola claimed Monday (November 11) that he was wasn't being sarcastic towards referee Michael Oliver at full-time following the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'At last!' - pundits have their say on big talking point in Derby County's FA Cup win

'At last!' - pundits have their say on big talking point in Derby County's FA Cup winCrystal Palace 0-1 Derby County reaction | The Rams secured a place in round four in a game which saw referee Michael Oliver use the pitch-side monitor to issue...
Derby Telegraph

FA Cup: Crystal Palace's Milivojevic sees red after VAR intervenes

Luka Milivojevic is shown a red card after a pitchside VAR review following an altercation with Tom Huddlestone in Crystal Palace's FA Cup third-round match...
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

TheEaglesAddict

Eagles Addict BBC pundits deliver verdict on Michael Oliver, VAR and Luka Milivojevic's red card vs Derby |… https://t.co/AhIAWcuHyv 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.