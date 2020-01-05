Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The National Football League (NFL) playoff schedule after the first wild card game on Sunday (seeds precede teams):
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sports Final: Toughest Part Of Schedule Awaits Patriots [Video]Sports Final: Toughest Part Of Schedule Awaits Patriots

The Patriots enjoyed their bye week, but now their schedule gets really tough. Steve Burton, Mike Reiss and Christian Fauria break down New England's road ahead on Sports Final.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NFL Week 17 schedule: Key games with playoff implications, stats that stand out and everything to know

Week 17 of the NFL will have the final say in deciding the playoff picture and a whole lot more
CBS Sports

2019 Bowl Games: Schedule, College Football Playoff teams, kickoff times for NCAA bowl games

The college football bowl schedule has been set for the complete 2019-20 slate; check out all the games
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.