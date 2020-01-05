Global  

Troy Aikman on Kirk Cousins’ performance against the Saints: “Stepped up and delivered the throws he had to“

FOX Sports Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Troy Aikman on Kirk Cousins’ performance against the Saints: “Stepped up and delivered the throws he had to“Kirk Cousins finally comes up big to lift the Minnesota Vikings over Saints in overtime. Troy Aikman and Joe Buck break down Kirk Cousins' performance and the Vikings 26-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Vikings beat Saints in overtime on Cousins touchdown pass

Kyle Rudolph caught a four-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in overtime and the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in a NFC wild card playoff game...
Reuters

