With Henry, Titans ready to mash through playoffs

FOX Sports Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
With Henry, Titans ready to mash through playoffsThe Tennessee Titans have made it clear they are very willing to mash their way through the postseason with the NFL's top rusher leading the way
Titans' success means big business for Nashville shops [Video]Titans' success means big business for Nashville shops

Less than 24 hours after the Tennessee Titans upset the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Playoffs, excited fans filled sporting stores to load up on Titans gear.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:58Published

Titans to face Ravens in Baltimore [Video]Titans to face Ravens in Baltimore

Fans and athletes are already in Baltimore for the playoff game between the Titans and Ravens.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:22Published


Titans' Derrick Henry throws unexpected jump TD pass

The Titans have ridden Henry into the playoffs, and their star put up one of the postseason's best plays.
ESPN Also reported by •Japan Today

Update on the latest sports

NFL PLAYOFFS Titans stun Ravens, Niners down Vikings UNDATED (AP) — So much for earning home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Baltimore Ravens...
Seattle Times


IMISAID1

Kevin Interesting match up between Titans and Chiefs . I believe Chiefs have an edge with a quarterback with poise. Raven… https://t.co/zS6QdDfOHq 3 hours ago

capricornlee

L.BERRY #JAN18TH well at least the @Titans will be ready along with the created player from madden derrick henry for next sunday afc title game in KC 4 hours ago

JeremyC33

Jeremy K. Collins I expect the Ravens to go Defensive & O-Line heavy in the draft class this year. They’ll be ready for the Titans ne… https://t.co/iq0e9z8DTw 7 hours ago

___envied

Hotboy Chuckie If Titans lose. Send a big bag Derrick Henry way. If we can’t steal him. Steal Kareem Hunt. He’s available and read… https://t.co/Ixb2KbME7n 10 hours ago

gnome_frog

Gnome and The Frog Great Win last night Football Jerseys number on chest perfect gift idea for any true Titans fan Get ready for the… https://t.co/X7EJNsZsiR 10 hours ago

jwhite1811

Jim W @LakishaJackson Titans came ready to play with a plan. Ravens looked out of sync from the start. Henry is a stud. T… https://t.co/BKk0Z93I5M 22 hours ago

SportsInquirer

E. Marcel Pourtout I see you #titans with the trick play, Derrick Henry w/ the TD jump pass, they came ready to play 23 hours ago

crunch_general

Funk Master jimmy I see nobody stopping the titans offense. You think they’ll only run it with Henry until tannehill starts slinging… https://t.co/Yj4Xl38K13 1 day ago

