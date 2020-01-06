Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf connect deep to extend Seahawks' lead

Seattle's rookie receiver started the second half in style, hooking up with Russell Wilson on a 53-yard TD.



Recent related news from verified sources Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles 17-9 After Jadeveon Clowney knocked out Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles

FOX Sports 43 minutes ago Also reported by • ESPN

Russell Wilson explains how Marshawn Lynch is ready to damage 49ers in Seahawks showdown Russell Wilson will be hoping to lead the Seattle Seahawks to victory over the San Francisco 49ers in an epic NFL showdown on Sunday night

Daily Star 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this