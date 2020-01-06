GARY SZATKOWSKI RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Josh McCown had a gutsy performance after taking the place of an injured Carson Wentz in Sunday's Wild Card loss. Came… 31 minutes ago em RT @bojacks_snacks: “Josh McCown has entered this game to replace the injured Carson Wentz” https://t.co/DdbTpHYCtm 57 minutes ago NBC10 Philadelphia Josh McCown had a gutsy performance after taking the place of an injured Carson Wentz in Sunday's Wild Card loss. C… https://t.co/5ix45FaST9 1 hour ago Newsday Sports Carson Wentz injured, ex-Jet Josh McCown plays in Eagles' playoff loss to Seahawks: https://t.co/xKPvEoFlOa |… https://t.co/2Q88neip0z 2 hours ago Lebanon Daily News Several observations from the Eagles' playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. https://t.co/GNlcVFf1Im 2 hours ago YDR online Several observations from the Eagles' playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. https://t.co/zZv2TdTpXe 2 hours ago Public Opinion Several observations from the Eagles' playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. https://t.co/pKqUxyWNbS 2 hours ago The Evening Sun Several observations from the Eagles' playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. https://t.co/S6VRkmz7gs 2 hours ago