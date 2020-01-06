Real Madrid? Let´s wait and see – Flamengo sensation Reinier
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Flamengo sensation Reinier said “let’s wait and see” regarding a potential move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid. Reinier has been linked with a €30million transfer to Madrid this month – reports suggesting the 17-year-old attacker will sign after his 18th birthday on January 19. Asked about his future, a tight-lipped Reinier told reporters: “Let’s wait […]
The post Real Madrid? Let´s wait and see – Flamengo sensation Reinier appeared first on Soccer News.
Real Madrid great Raul, the club’s Castilla head coach, claims to know nothing of a reported move for 17-year-old attacker Reinier Jesus. Reinier has been... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star