Real Madrid? Let´s wait and see – Flamengo sensation Reinier

SoccerNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Flamengo sensation Reinier said “let’s wait and see” regarding a potential move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid. Reinier has been linked with a €30million transfer to Madrid this month – reports suggesting the 17-year-old attacker will sign after his 18th birthday on January 19. Asked about his future, a tight-lipped Reinier told reporters: “Let’s wait […]

The post Real Madrid? Let´s wait and see – Flamengo sensation Reinier appeared first on Soccer News.
