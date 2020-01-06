Seahawks beat Eagles after Wentz injured, Vikes stun Saints

Russell Wilson guided the Seattle Seahawks past the depleted Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 and the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime in NFC wildcard victories on Sunday.



Recent related news from verified sources Seahawks beat Eagles after Wentz leaves injured, Vikes stun Saints Russell Wilson guided the Seattle Seahawks past the depleted Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 and the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime...

Reuters 2 hours ago



Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles after Wentz exits with injury Russell Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, Marshawn Lynch had a rushing score and the Seahawks beat the Eagles 17-9 in the wild-card round of...

CBC.ca 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this