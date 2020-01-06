Global  

Seahawks beat Eagles after Wentz injured, Vikes stun Saints

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Russell Wilson guided the Seattle Seahawks past the depleted Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 and the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime in NFC wildcard victories on Sunday.
News video: Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Can Carson Wentz Will The Banged-Up Eagles To A Wild-Card Win At Home?

Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Can Carson Wentz Will The Banged-Up Eagles To A Wild-Card Win At Home? 02:25

 The Seahawks won these teams' previous game, but the Eagle have won their last four games despite mounting injuries. SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein looks at this NFC Wild-Card matchup. Katie Johnston reports.

