Seahawks advance after Eagles QB Wentz does down with injury

azcentral.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
With Philly quarterback Carson Wentz sidelined by a first-quarter head injury Sunday, Seattle scratched out a 17-9 triumph to cap the NFL's wild-card weekend.
 
News video: Carson Wentz Ruled Out For Rest Of Eagles' Playoff Game Against Seahawks With Head Injury

Carson Wentz Ruled Out For Rest Of Eagles' Playoff Game Against Seahawks With Head Injury 02:32

 Cleve Bryan reports.

