Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jadeveon Clowney expects death threats for hit on Carson Wentz, says Eagles have 'worst fans in the world'

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Jadeveon Clowney says he's received verbal abuse from Eagles fans before, and he expects more of the same after knocking out Carson Wentz.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Carson Wentz Ruled Out For Rest Of Eagles' Playoff Game Against Seahawks With Head Injury

Carson Wentz Ruled Out For Rest Of Eagles' Playoff Game Against Seahawks With Head Injury 02:32

 Cleve Bryan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Can Carson Wentz Will The Banged-Up Eagles To A Wild-Card Win At Home? [Video]Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Can Carson Wentz Will The Banged-Up Eagles To A Wild-Card Win At Home?

The Seahawks won these teams' previous game, but the Eagle have won their last four games despite mounting injuries. SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein looks at this NFC Wild-Card matchup...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 02:25Published

Carson Wentz Talks After Setting Eagles' Franchise Record In Win Over Giants [Video]Carson Wentz Talks After Setting Eagles' Franchise Record In Win Over Giants

Wentz became the first Eagles QB ever to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a season.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 08:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Seahawks Knock Out Carson Wentz and the Eagles

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson passed for 325 yards and a touchdown and Philadelphia struggled after its starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, left the game...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •ESPNSeattle TimesFOX Sportsazcentral.comDelawareonlineDaily Star

Unlucky Wentz victim of hit that knocks Eagles' QB out of first playoff game

Eagles QB Carson Wentz had to leave his first playoff game in the first period with a head injury after a potentially illegal hit by Jadeveon Clowney  
Delawareonline Also reported by •Newsday

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.