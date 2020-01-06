MSSA: Ibrahim stars in Kohinoor International's 1-0 win Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Striker Ibrahim Kitekar, 11, was instrumental in Kohinoor International (Kurla) clinching a 1-0 win against Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Charitable International (BJPC) (Charni Road) in a boys U-12 Div-III league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.



Ibrahim showed good understanding with his...

