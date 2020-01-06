Global  

Jason Garrett fired by Dallas Cowboys after team fails to reach NFL postseason

Daily Star Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Jason Garrett fired by Dallas Cowboys after team fails to reach NFL postseasonThe Dallas Cowboys failed to reach the NFL playoffs this season after Jason Garrett led them to an 8-8 record in the NFC East. Much more was expected of the team
News video: No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett 01:38

 No Official Announcement On Future Of Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett

The Watch & Wait For Decision On Jason Garrett's Future Continues At The Star [Video]The Watch & Wait For Decision On Jason Garrett's Future Continues At The Star

The watch and wait for a decision on Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett's future continues at The Star in Frisco Monday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:51Published

Cowboy Santa Has 'Gifts Ideas' For Dallas Cowboys [Video]Cowboy Santa Has 'Gifts Ideas' For Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday is causing a Blue Christmas for many Cowboys fans this year. Bill Jones and Desmond Purnell are doing their part to raise the spirits of the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:08Published


Jason Garrett causes Dallas Cowboys confusion among players after 'weird' interviews

Jason Garrett causes Dallas Cowboys confusion among players after 'weird' interviewsJason Garrett looks set to be released as head coach from the Dallas Cowboys after they ended the season 8-8 and out of the postseason
Daily Star

4 potential new Cowboys coaches now that Jason Garrett has been fired

The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with coach Jason Garrett. Now that he's out of the picture, here are 4 potential replacements for Jerry Jones.
FOX Sports Also reported by •ReutersESPNUSATODAY.com

BabautaShannah

Shannah Babauta RT @BleacherReport: Breaking: Dallas has fired Jason Garrett, per @JayGlazer Live look at Cowboys fans… @brgridiron https://t.co/Qj5VZVbD… 3 minutes ago

duvanvaladez

Duvalinn⚡️ RT @TMZ: Jason Garrett Officially Fired By Dallas Cowboys After 10 Seasons https://t.co/QsmqDygkYP 23 minutes ago

GaryMcFly85

Gary McQueen RT @SkySportsNFL: Jason Garrett has been fired by the Dallas Cowboys. 25 minutes ago

chawnpaularino

Sean RT @CowboyXFactor: Dallas Cowboys fans when Jason Garrett was finally fired by the team officially for real. Video credit goes to Space Cow… 37 minutes ago

