Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Crystal Palace news: Hodgson's transfer warning, Zaha injury latest, Pierrick's message for fans

Football.london Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Crystal Palace news: Hodgson's transfer warning, Zaha injury latest, Pierrick's message for fansCrystal Palace exited the FA Cup at the third round stage after losing out 1-0 at home against Derby County at Selhurst Park, with Eagles' captain Luka Milivojevic sent off
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds ring in new year at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace [Video]Hundreds ring in new year at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

Hundreds ring in new year at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:50Published

Zaha pleased to save the draw [Video]Zaha pleased to save the draw

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha bagged an equaliser in the late stages of the game as Palace drew 1-1 with Brighton. Zaha admits that Brighton played well but highlighted how well the Eagles..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Crystal Palace news: Frank Lampard's Wilfried Zaha stance & Brandon Pierrick's 'exciting' moment

Crystal Palace news: Frank Lampard's Wilfried Zaha stance & Brandon Pierrick's 'exciting' momentThe latest Crystal Palace transfer news, injury news and more
Football.london

Crystal Palace news: Alternative Premier League table, Guaita's importance and January transfers

Crystal Palace news: Alternative Premier League table, Guaita's importance and January transfersThe latest news from around Selhurst Park as Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace prepare for their first game of 2020 against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Wednesday...
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Palace_TT

Crystal Palace Talk Hodgson updates on Zaha injury and addresses wider squad concerns #CrystalPalace https://t.co/4U6A3ydhT9 6 hours ago

TheEaglesAddict

Eagles Addict Milivojevic's sending-off 'harsh' says Palace's Hodgson after Derby defeat | News Shopper #CPFC https://t.co/yjENLaXGAX 7 hours ago

PalaceNewsApp

Palace News Hodgson updates on Zaha injury and addresses wider squad concerns: https://t.co/NCEKB3vCQ2 8 hours ago

ArsenalPlaza

Arsenal Plaza Roy Hodgson delivers Wilfried Zaha injury update ahead of Arsenal clash - https://t.co/AIVwcxvd9H https://t.co/iFELtBRUKX 9 hours ago

palaceupdates4u

Crystal Palace News Hodgson updates on Zaha injury and addresses wider squad concerns https://t.co/EzvqP6EvML #CPFC 9 hours ago

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK CRYSTAL PALACE are waiting for the green light from Chelsea to bring back forward Michy Batshuayi on loan. Manager… https://t.co/Tl4U4C0Kpa 15 hours ago

AddictRams

Rams Addict Crystal Palace v Derby County team news - Phillip Cocu and Roy Hodgson name their sides | The Telegraph https://t.co/yJe1umxUNZ 15 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Norwich #City 1-1 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson reveals Wilfied Zaha was an injury doubt before key role in Premier L… https://t.co/b3oP7ADaAE 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.