In big, bold, emphatic and deafening fashion, the rookie wide receiver confirmed his arrival as an offensive force of the first magnitude.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Frank Fipple RT @SeaTimesSports: In big, bold, emphatic and deafening fashion, rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf confirmed his arrival as an offensive for… 7 minutes ago Derek Gendvil Seahawks rookie DK Metcalf gets world’s attention — including LeBron James — with record-setting day… https://t.co/kKj9zcPI2y 36 minutes ago Seattle Times Sports In big, bold, emphatic and deafening fashion, rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf confirmed his arrival as an offensive… https://t.co/abgRTD9kgT 54 minutes ago Rob Probably been said already...so it bears repeating...Patriots failed to score a TD after being 1st and goal..Should… https://t.co/ZvyZllVg0H 4 hours ago Ishak RT @ChrisBiderman: The #Seahawks will not go away. They make it a one-score game again with 3:36 remaining. It's 26-21. Metcalf gets his se… 1 week ago Chris Biderman The #Seahawks will not go away. They make it a one-score game again with 3:36 remaining. It's 26-21. Metcalf gets h… https://t.co/ITdkSEGQsk 1 week ago Justin Losey Metcalf gets my vote for @NFL offensive rookie of the year @Seahawks #SFvsSEA 1 week ago