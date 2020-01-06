Global  

Sport24.co.za | Klopp hails Minamino's 'outstanding, super' Liverpool debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Takumi Minamino as "super and outstanding" after the Japanese international made his debut against Everton.
 Jurgen Klopp says Takumi Minamino showed he is 'exactly the player' Liverpool wanted after the midfielder made his debut in Sunday's FA Cup win over Everton.

Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in [Video]Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in

Jurgen Klopp says his new signing Takumi Minamino has settled in well since arriving at Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg. The £7.25million arrival had his first training session with his new..

Klopp: Minamino will push for starts [Video]Klopp: Minamino will push for starts

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says new-signing Takumi Minamino's adaptability means he will feature for the side sooner rather than later - but also urges patience with him.

Liverpool team news: Jurgen Klopp makes NINE changes for FA Cup clash against Everton as Takumi Minamino is handed debut

Jurgen Klopp has handed Takumi Minamino his Liverpool debut for the FA Cup third-round tie with Everton at Anfield. The Japan international is one of nine...
Klopp ready to give Minamino debut in Merseyside derby

Takumi Minamino is likely to make his Liverpool debut in a Merseyside derby FA Cup clash against rivals Everton, according to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. Versatile...
