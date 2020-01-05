Global  

Cricket: Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand's all-time leading test runscorer

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Cricket: Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand's all-time leading test runscorerBy Niall Anderson in Sydney In a career laden with records, Ross Taylor has just claimed the most significant of them all - but he would have preferred it to have arrived in much rosier circumstances.Taylor has become New Zealand's...
Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand's top test run scorer

The 35-year-old Taylor overhauled the tally of 7,172 Stephen Fleming managed in 111 matches between 1994 and 2008.
Hindu

Ross Taylor becomes NZ's leading run-scorer in Test cricket

Sydney, Jan 6 (IANS) Ross Taylor has become New Zealand's leading Test run-scorer, surpassing Stephen Fleming to be touted as the most prolific batsman for the...
Sify


