Derby County upset the odds as Rams dealt potential transfer blow

Derby Telegraph Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Derby County upset the odds as Rams dealt potential transfer blowDerby County news | The Rams secured their place in round four of the FA Cup on Sunday as Chris Martin's goal earned them a 1-0 win away to Premier League side Crystal Palace.
