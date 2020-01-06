PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

Global News Report "#PGA News: Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, Sentry Tournament of Champions - #PGA TOUR/Perform Media #News": https://t.co/FLgh50xcom 1 minute ago PluggedInGolf (PGA TOUR RECAP) Justin Thomas opens 2020 with a win. Find out what was in his bag from @titleist @MCGolfShafts an… https://t.co/xSm39DrJEe 3 minutes ago GolfLive24.com Justin #Thomas made a winning start to 2020 by claiming a dramatic play-off victory at the #SentryTOC! 🏌️‍♂️🏆 🔗… https://t.co/Y7C91KUdyj 17 minutes ago Rob Hernandez RT @Wisdotgolf: How does a company decide to spend millions to sponsor a PGA Tour event? In the case of Sentry Insurance and the Tournament… 19 minutes ago AH RT @GolfDigest: $6.7 million purse. 34 players. 👀 Here's how much money each tour pro in the field at the Sentry Tournament of Champions e… 37 minutes ago Golf Digest $6.7 million purse. 34 players. 👀 Here's how much money each tour pro in the field at the Sentry Tournament of Cha… https://t.co/55AQfXAdan 47 minutes ago Golfweek Fun fact: JT and Xander Schauffele had never played in the same group on the weekend of a PGA Tour event before Sun… https://t.co/bN3H66Ii3a 47 minutes ago AndSoItGoes... RT @WDRBNews: Justin Thomas wins the Sentry Tournament of Champions in a three-man playoff -- his third victory in his last six starts on t… 1 hour ago