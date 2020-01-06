Russell Wilson praises DK Metcalfe after Seahawks set up NFL showdown vs Packers

The Eagles did a pretty good job at pass defense six weeks ago in a 17-9 loss to the Seahawks: Russell Wilson had his third-lowest passer rating of the season...

Everyone is talking about Marshawn Lynch, but Sunday night’s Seahawks-49ers game really is about Russell Wilson Beloved as Beast Mode may be around here, he won't be the central figure in the Seahawks' game vs. the 49ers. That role is reserved for Russell Wilson.

Seattle Times 1 week ago



