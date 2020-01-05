Global  

Six sixes in an over: WATCH Leo Carter do a Yuvraj Singh in New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament

DNA Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
New Zealand's Leo Carter just pulled off a Yuvraj Singh style as he smashed six sixes in an over.
Six sixes in an over: WATCH Joe Carter do a Yuvraj Singh in New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament

New Zealand's Leo Carter just pulled off a Yuvraj Singh style as he smashed six sixes in an over.
DNA

Leo Carter: Six sixes in an over in New Zealand T20 match for Canterbury

Leo Carter becomes the seventh man to hit six sixes in an over in top-level cricket, playing in New Zealand's domestic Twenty20 competition.
BBC Sport

