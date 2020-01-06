Global  

Curtis Jones' goal helps Liverpool knock Everton out of FA Cup

Zee News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A stunning strike from 18-year-old Curtis Jones gave a youthful Liverpool a 1-0 win over Everton in their FA Cup, third round tie at Anfield on Sunday.
News video: Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview 01:15

 A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

